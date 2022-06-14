CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As the heat turns up in Illinois, folks may be concerned about whether Illinois’ power supply last throughout the extreme weather.

As of Thursday at noon, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) said it was producing just over 107,000 megawatts of energy, while demand was nearly 113,000 megawatts.

In response to increased demand driven by extreme heat, MISO has taken the following actions:

Issued a Capacity Advisory starting Sunday, June 12 at 8:00 am ET in the South and extending footprint-wide Wednesday, June 15 at 8:00 am ET

Issued a Hot Weather Alert for Monday, June 13 at 8:00 am ET through Wednesday, June 15 at 8:00 pm ET

Declared Conservative Operations for Wednesday, June 15 at midnight until 8:00 pm ET

“The MISO summer assessment and our capacity auction results highlight the potential need for emergency procedures to keep the system in balance as well as the need for increased reliance on imports and more resource flexibility to reliably generate and manage the uncertainty of extreme weather. We’ve been seeing this trend for the last few years, but this year’s summer assessment and capacity auction reflect the potential for the tightest conditions we’ve experienced. The overall stability and reliability of the system will not be compromised, as MISO will continue to implement any actions that may be necessary to prevent uncontrolled, cascading outages,” said Brandon Morris, a communications advisor with MISO, in a statement.

Residents can monitor the status of their energy levels by checking out the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) website.

