TROY, Ill. – Strong wind toppled a large tree in the Twin Lakes neighborhood of Troy, Illinois. It crashed onto a driveway. Radar clocked the wind at up to 75 miles per hour.

People there called a tow truck operator to move the tree from the driveway. Neighbors worked together with chainsaws to cut up the large tree.

