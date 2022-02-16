Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Illinois

Jason James, left, store director at County Market in Girard, takes a celebratory photo with a few of his staff after selling a $2 million winning Powerball ticket. Submitted Photo.

GIRARD, Ill. – A winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold in Girard, Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 12.

The ticket matched all five numbers 8-10-21-41-62 and was sold at County Market located at 619 N. 3rd Street, according to a press release.

“Our town has a population of less than 2,500 people so we are all very excited that someone from our hometown may be holding a $2 million winning ticket,” said Jason James, County Market store director.

“It’s highly likely that it’s someone local but it could also be someone from our surrounding towns– very exciting.”

The winning ticket not only benefits the person who purchased it but also the store that sells it. County Market will receive $20,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to the press release.