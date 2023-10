GODFREY, Ill. — Someone hit the jackpot over the weekend. The Illinois Lottery reports that an $800,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold Friday night at the at MotoMart on Godfrey Road.

The ticket matched all five numbers. The winning numbers were: 1-2-13-31-32. Winners are encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice-daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Jackpots start at $100,000.