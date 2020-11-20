Winter sports season put on hold in Illinois due to COVID concerns

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Winter sports and activities are on hold for Illinois school districts. The Illinois High School Association outlined the details this week.

“I’m truly am hopeful that we’ll be playing soon,” said Edwardsville School District Athletic Director Alex Fox.

He called the situation heartbreaking for student athletes but said student safety is the top priority.

“They’re making decisions to hopefully move us forward, not backward,” said Fox. He hopes new mitigation efforts announced by the state will help reduce the spread of COVID.

“They just don’t want to put people at risk and it’s hard to argue that,” said Fox.

Edwardsville Boys Swimming Team member Javier DeLaCruz said it’s been tough not knowing what’s next.

“That really is the big concern,” he said. “Just knowing what the future holds.”

Former high school athlete Brandon Edwards believes halting sports will only lead to other problems.

“If it keeps the kids out of jail if and keeps kids out of trouble, I mean by all means don’t stop sports,” he said.