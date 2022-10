EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.

According to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, Heather Sullivan of Roodhouse stole $64,0000 from Esprit Metro Fastpitch between Aug. 1, 2021 and March 7, 2022.

Sullivan, 37, remains jailed on $80,000 bail.