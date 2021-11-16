Woman admits she lied to police searching for Belleville missing man

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A nursing assistant has pleaded guilty to lying to police during their search for a man who walked away from an assisted living center and spent nearly two days in a southern Illinois ravine. Sixty-one-year-old Bridgett D. Williams pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and was sentenced to two years of probation.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports Williams was accused of lying to police and leading them in the wrong direction in September 2020 during their search for a 69-year-old man who was a resident at an assisted living center where she worked. He was found “barely conscious” in a deep ravine where he had spent nearly two days.