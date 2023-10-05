JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A woman accused of setting a home, farm field, and crops on fire in Jersey County last week is behind bars.

Prosecutors have charged Rochelle Maltimore, 31, in connection with the investigation.

Investigators say the fire happened during the afternoon hours of Sept. 29 near Jerseyville, Illinois. When first responders arrived, they found a home full engulfed in flames, in addition to various crops on fire. The house was unoccupied during the fire.

Authorities tracked down Maltimore after several tips from residents. She is being held at the Jersey County Jail.