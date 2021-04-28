Woman dies after vehicle crashes into St. Clair County lake

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A woman’s body was pulled from a vehicle after crashing into a lake Wednesday evening in St. Clair County.
According to Sgt. Delila Garcia, Illinois State Police, the incident occurred just before 7:20 p.m. at Frank Holten State Park.
State police responded to the crash scene within minutes and learned there was a woman inside the vehicle when it went into the lake.
Dive teams from the Belleville Fire Department and St. Clair County Special Emergency Services were requested to help with the rescue and subsequent recovery.
They found the vehicle about 50 to 60 feet from the bank of the lake. The woman was recovered from the vehicle just after 8:30 p.m.
The woman has not been identified.