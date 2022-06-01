MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – A 23-year-old woman from Litchfield, Illinois died Tuesday afternoon in a crash.

The crash happened at approximately 4:23 p.m. on Illinois Route 16 at County Line Road in Macoupin County, Illinois, according to the Illinois State Police.

Officials said Grace Keeton was driving a 2013 maroon Ford Fusion eastbound on Illinois Route 16 as a 2018 red Ram RTS Coach Bus was “stopped eastbound at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and County Line Road.” ISP said the bus was behind another vehicle that was yielding to westbound traffic to turn north onto County Line Road. At that time, Keeton’s car hit the rear of the bus. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver and passengers on the bus did not suffer any injuries.

