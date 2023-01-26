FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Crews are at the scene of a house fire where a 61-year-old woman was found dead early Thursday morning.

Authorities got a medical alert about the fire from the victim’s device a little after 5:15 a.m. located on First Avenue, just off St. Clair Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found the home in flames. It took around 40 minutes for crews to put out the fire.

After the fire was put out, the woman was found deceased in her bed. No word on the cause of the incident. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.