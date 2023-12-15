BELLEVILLE, Ill. – One man is in custody and one woman was hurt after a domestic situation turned violent Friday morning in Belleville.

The incident involved gunfire around 9 a.m. near the corner of Gate Wood Court and Frank Scott Parkway West.

Investigators say a stray bullet hit a home right across the street where the violence all unfolded.

“I was asleep around that time and I heard gun shots,” said Jayla Jennings. “I looked out the window, and I saw somebody shot in the leg, on the ground.”

FOX 2 learned that the victim ran off screaming for help after she was shot outside of her home. First responders attended to the victim near Frank Scott Parkway West.

“I ran out of the house to try and go help her, and when I ran out the house, she ran towards the street to get more help,” said Jennings. “Another guy who was an EMT took care of her until the ambulance came.”

Officials are encouraging victims of domestic violence situations to seek help.

“There are always options available. There are domestic violence centers in the city of Belleville,” said Lt. Mark Kroenig with the Belleville Police Department.



Residents say, after the shooting, the suspect went back into his house, where he remained for about an hour before surrendering to authorities peacefully.

“[The victim] was taken to the hospital for her injuries. A short time later, the suspect was apprehended. He is being held in custody,“ said Kroenig.

The shooting happened approximately half a mile from Althoff High School.