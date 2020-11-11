Woman killed in crash near Casino Queen

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Just across the river from the Gateway Arch you’ll find a series of mounds that tell the history of the world and the St. Louis region.

“It’s very important not only for our local history, but our regional history, and the history of America, in general,” said Lori Belknap, superintendent of the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site. “The culture that lived here left about 1,000 years ago and when they left the site they moved into all directions. So, there’s many native Americans in the area that can claim ancestry back to here.”