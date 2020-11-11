Woman killed in crash near Casino Queen

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A woman was killed in a crash around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in East St. Louis, Illinois.
The car hit a wall on River Park Drive near the Casino Queen.
by: Staff WriterPosted: / Updated:
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A woman was killed in a crash around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in East St. Louis, Illinois.
The car hit a wall on River Park Drive near the Casino Queen.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.