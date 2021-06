O’FALLON, Ill. – One woman died in a crash Monday night in O’Fallon, Illinois.

It happened at about 5:00 p.m. on Scott Troy Road. Police said two drivers crashed and went to the hospital, but one of them, a 52-year-old woman from Edwardsville, died.

The Illinois State Police are investigating.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.