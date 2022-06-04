ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Il. – Illinois State Police report a fatal crash involving two vehicles that happened at approximately 11:38 p.m. Friday. The accident occurred on Collinsville Road, west of Arlington Avenue in St. Clair County.

Police say a vehicle was towing a disabled moped without working taillights, traveling westbound on Collinsville Road. There was a passenger on the disabled moped. Another vehicle, a pickup truck, struck the back of the moped killing the passenger, a 34-year-old woman from Edwardsville, Illinois.

This is an open and ongoing investigation and there are no other details available at this time.