WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Authorities are searching for a woman reported missing early Saturday from Wood River, Illinois.

Police say a woman named Kansas Butler left with an unknown subject around 2 a.m. Saturday. Since she was last seen, her debit card had been used in Alton and Edwardsville.

According to the Wood River Police Department, Butler is diagnosed with autism and cannot drive. Police say her parents are also concerned about her safety and unsure of her location.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Butler, contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114.