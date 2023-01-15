SWANSEA, Ill. – On Sunday, MetroLink riders in Illinois experienced delays of up to an hour.

MetroLink officials said one of its eastbound trains struck and killed a pedestrian at the Old Caseyville Road crossing in Swansea.

Taulby Roach, president and CEO of Bi-State Development, the agency that oversees MetroLink, the woman entered the crossing from the north side and was jogging behind her dog. The crossing gates were down at the time.

Roach claims the train operator attempted to brake but could not stop the train in time. Local police later found the dog unharmed.

Investigators are trying to determine why the woman was on the tracks.