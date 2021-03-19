Woman walking on Illinois 13 identified after fatal St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a fatal crash in Marissa Township early Friday morning. McKaylynn Crowl, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say that a maroon 2000 Dodge Dakota was traveling westbound on Illinois 13 at around 3:30 am. Crowl was walking westbound on Illinois 13 at Hotz road when she was struck and killed by the vehicle.
The driver says that she did not see the pedestrian in time to avoid hitting her. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.
The driver of the Dodge Dakota has not been charged in this accident.