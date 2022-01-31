Women-owned steel construction companies reach settlement with feds in fraud case

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Two women who run steel construction companies in Southern Illinois and St. Louis County reached a settlement last week with the federal government and the state of Illinois in a fraud claims case.

According to prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Illinois, the presidents of United Ironworkers and D&K Welding Services conspired to present false information in order to obtain funds from Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) programs at the state and federal levels.

The DBE program is intended to combat discrimination against minority and women-owned businesses on federally-assisted surface transportation work. Under the DBE regulations, only independently-owned companies run by a minority or woman may be certified as a DBE.

Both United Ironworkers and D&K Welding Services are not DBE-certified. Prosecutors said the presidents of those businesses, Kim Rasnick and Dorrie Wise-Harris, were “masquerading as legitimate DBEs” and taking money away from other qualified candidates.

A couple who runs a separate steel construction firm in Southern Illinois informed federal regulators of the maleficence.

As a result of the settlement, Rasnick and Wise-Harris will pay $440,000 in restitution to both the federal and Illinois programs. The couple who pointed out their fraudulent activity will receive $79,200 from the settlement proceeds.