COLLINSVILLE, Ill – The bodies of two women were found outside of a home in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road this morning. A suspect was later taken into custody by police after an extensive search.

Police were called to a home near 157 and Horseshoe Lake Road at around 10:30 am for a 911 call about a disturbance. They found the bodies of two women that appear to be the victims of homicides.

Investigators canvassed the area and determined that the suspect fled the scene. A regional broadcast was made to help find the suspect. Illinois State Police spotted the man several miles north of Madison County. He was then placed under arrest.

A press conference will be held Sunday and more details will be released by investigators then.