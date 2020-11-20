WonderLights brings holiday magic to World Wide Technology Raceway

MADISON, Ill. – It’s brand new to the St. Louis metro area and it’s now the largest synchronized light show in the area – at World Wide Technology Raceway. The new WonderLights display will be lights-on for 45 days beginning Friday, Nov. 20 and running through the entire holiday season until Sunday, Jan. 3.

Visitors can expect millions of lights synchronized to holiday music as you drive through the track at World Wide Technology Raceway. It’s a great social distancing event, as it’s completely drive-thru.

Tickets are $7 a person or $30 per car, which can include up to 7 people. The holiday spectacular is even open Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

The show includes over 50 minutes of music and more than a 2-mile course.

Emily Fleenor, WonderLight Productions, said rain, snow, warm or cold, the show will go on each night.

“We find that the lights are almost as beautiful or even more beautiful in the rain than any other time. Because it looks when it reflects off of the ground that there are millions more lights on display.” Fleenor said. “Every light in the entire display is going to be twinkling and moving and flashing with the music that is going to be coming out of your car stereo.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door; if you want a contactless experience, tickets are available online. You can also enter to win tickets from FOX 2 online.