WonderLight’s Christmas popularity causes traffic chaos, raceway makes changes

MADISON, Ill. – Lots of guests have been checking holiday lights at the Worldwide Technology Raceway so much, it’s been creating traffic trouble. However, the raceway has made some changes to keep the cars rolling.

To avoid backups with traffic, guests will no longer be able to enter across from the Pilot truck stop.

The entrance has moved to Collinsville Road.

WonderLight’s Christmas’ ticketing platform will also now offer timed entries for pre-purchased tickets sold online.

Ticket prices for weekends are $30 a car.

During the week, tickets cost $7 a person.

It is recommended that guests get tickets online to assure your entry into the two-mile oval track lighted display timed with music.

The WonderLight’s Christmas drive-thru is 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit wonderlightschristmas.com/st-louis.