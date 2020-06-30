Wood River man charged with child sex assault

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Wood River, Illinois man for the alleged sexual assault and exploitation of an 8-year-old girl.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred June 12 and was reported a few days afterward to the Wood River Police Department and Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Jeffrey Ramsay following a brief investigation. Ramsay was charged with one county of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Ramsay is being held at the Madison County Jail on a $500,000 bond. If he does bond out, Ramsay will be prohibited from having contact with any child under 18 years of age.

If convicted on the sexual assault charge, Ramsay faces 60 years in state prison and must serve 85 percent of that sentence. If he’s convicted on both counts, Ramsay will have to register as a child sex offender for the rest of his life.

Jeffrey Ramsay