WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old. Hunter Rezabek was last seen leaving his home on South Central Avenue at around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police believe he ran away from home.

Hunter is described as 5’3″ tall, weighing around 115 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black hooded sweatshirt with “Champion” across the chest, blue jeans and red/white tennis shoes.

Call Wood River Police at 618-251-3114 if you have any information about his location.