FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A World War II veteran who died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp is coming home to the U.S. this week.

U.S. Army Corporal James Hurt of East St. Louis died on July 19, 1942, and was buried with other prisoners at a mass grave site in the Philippines. In August of this year, the army identified his remains through DNA.

They’re scheduled to be returned to St. Louis later Tuesday. A funeral for the fallen soldier is Saturday at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairview Heights.

An Army honor guard and the Illinois Patriot Guard will see him off.