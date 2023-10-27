FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A fallen World War II soldier is being laid to rest after more than 80 years. On August 21, 2023, DPAA was able to locate U.S. Army Corporal James A. Hurt, a World War II POW. He was captured during the Japanese invasion of the Philippines in 1942 and died in a POW camp.

His remains will be buried in Fairview, Illinois, on October 28, 2023. The American Battle Monuments Commission and the U.S. Army played key roles in this mission.

“He never got a heroes welcome home after World War II,” said Cindy Olson, Great Niece of Corporal Hurt.

The Japanese invasion of the Philippines killed over 2,400 people. Only twelve Americans were identified at the time. Advancements in DNA profiling are helping to identify more people.

It’s not only the Department of Defense but also families providing DNA, aiding to bringing home lost prisoners of war. It is an emotional moment for all, including the 45 active vets brought home annually.

You can join Corporal Hurt’s family this weekend for the graveside burial service.

Visitation: 1:00p.m. at Lake View Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Funeral: 2:00 p.m. at the same location.

Graveside service with military honors at Lake View Funeral Memorial Gardens.

