EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – World Wide Technology is looking to hire hundreds of people and fill a variety of positions at a job fair this weekend.

The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the North American Integration Center at 108 Gateway Commerce Center Drive in Edwardsville.

Job-seekers have the opportunity to connect with WWT’s talent acquisition team and hiring managers to discuss immediate job opportunities and long-term career development opportunities with the company.

WWT is looking to hire warehouse associates, supervisors, forklift operators, production technicians for its Metro East production facility. The company says it plans to offer competitive salaries and benefits.

Job-seekers are asked to bring resumes and be prepared for on-site interviews.