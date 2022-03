ST. LOUIS – Street- legal drag racing opens for another season tonight at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. You can pay to race your car or motorcycle at the track.

It’s called “Midnight Madness.” You can race on certain Friday nights from now through October. They’ll have seven events this year. It’s called a “safe alternative to illegal street racing”.

You need a valid driver’s license, and proof of insurance.

Learn more at: https://wwtraceway.com/midnight-madness