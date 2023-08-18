MADISON Ill., – The KSHE Night of Fire and Thunder back-to-school bash at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois starts Friday.

Friday are the qualifier races. Those kick off at 10:00 a.m. and run until 10:00 p.m.

Saturday is the main event for the jet-powered drag-racing event. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. with the first round starting at 10:00 a.m. There will be an autograph session at 3:00 p.m., and after the races, there will be a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

It’s $30 for adults, $15 for teens 13 to 17, and free for kids 12 and under.