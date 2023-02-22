ST. LOUIS — Are you interested in covering the races? World Wide Technology Raceway is looking for students who want to be announcers, photographers, and writers for the 2023 season.

Students in programs that focus on broadcasting, journalism, or photography can apply for the internships. They will be paid for their time and work with professionals in the motorsports industry.

Writers will be expected to interview drivers and write post-race stories. Photographers will take pictures in the pit area, and capture the racing action. Announcers will learn how to host an event and tell a live audience what’s happening on the track.

Candidates should contact John Bisci, Director of Media Relations, at jbisci@wwtraceway.com or 618.215.8888 ext. 119.