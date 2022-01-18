Would-be home invaders arrested after police pursuit ends on I-55 in Illinois

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Two men who attempted to break into a Cahokia Heights home are behind bars Tuesday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 55. The homeowner notified police as the intruders tried to force their way into his residence.

The video shows the men kicking the front door repeatedly. They eventually run from the area and drive away. The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, called the police.

One of the vehicle’s wheels came off during the pursuit. The driver finally crashed on southbound I-55 near the ramp to Route 203.

Investigators are glad the two men are off the streets.