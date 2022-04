LIVINGSTON, Ill. – Illinois State Police say two people were killed in a wrong-way wreck on I-55 early this morning in Madison County Illinois.

Troopers say just after 4:00 am a car going south in the northbound lanes of the interstate ran head-on into a tractor-trailer. The crash was just outside of Livingston.

Two women in the car were killed and the truck driver has non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck shut down I-55 until about 10:00 am.