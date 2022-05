FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A wrong-way driver was blamed for causing a three-vehicle accident early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. on I-64 near Highway 159 in Fairview Heights. Police said the man was going westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway. Police said he is now in custody.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.