You Paid For It: Madison County government says MetroLink is dangerous

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Madison County Board passed a resolution warning its residents about riding the MetroLink.

The board said the transit system is just not as safe as it should be.

This latest resolution is sparked by the recent death of a MetroLink security guard and also Bi-State Development’s decision not to reverse its decision to take guns from their security guards.

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler hopes the resolution will spur Bi-State to reconsider.

Prenzler said unarmed guards creates a safety hazard for the passengers and for the guards themselves.

But Bi-State President and CEO Taulby Roach defended the orgranization’s actions in an interview with FOX 2 a couple of weeks back.

Prenzler said he hopes to talk to some of the St. Louis County Council members, who also have questions about MetroLink security.