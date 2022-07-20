A 3-year-old boy has died after falling from the 18th floor of an apartment building on Chicago’s North Side. (Credit: WGN)

CHICAGO (AP) — Police and fire officials say a young boy has died after falling more than 15 stories from the screened window of a Chicago residence.

They say the boy fell around 7 p.m. through a screened, 18th-floor window of a building in the Uptown neighborhood on the city’s North Side. He landed on the third-floor roof of a parking garage.

Police say he was transported to a hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later. Police said the boy was 3 but a fire department spokesman said he was 5.