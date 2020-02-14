Young boy, woman die after suburban Illinois house fire

MINOOKA, Ill. – Authorities say a suburban Chicago house fire has killed a young boy and a 57-year-old woman. The Will County Coroner’s Office says 5-year-old Wavelyn Fitch was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire in Minooka at 2:35 a.m. Friday.

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office says Susan M. Weber died at a hospital and two other occupants of the home also were taken to a hospital for treatment. Firefighters were called to the fire about 1 a.m. Friday. Minooka straddles the Will-Grundy county line 40 miles southwest of Chicago.