ILLINOIS – Google has agreed to pay $100 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that accuses the company of violating privacy laws within Illinois.



The lawsuit alleges that the technology giant violated Illinois law by “collecting and storing biometric data of individuals who, while residing in Illinois, appeared in a photograph in the photograph sharing and storage service known as Google Photos, without proper notice and consent.”



The settlement means that a share of $100 million will be available to certain Illinois residents. You can submit a claim requesting payment if you lived in Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and also appeared in a photograph in Google Photos during that time.



Illinois residents must submit an online claim here by Sept. 24 in order to possibly receive payment. The settlement fund totals around $100 million. Once court fees, costs and expenses are taken out, it’s unclear how many people might be eligible or how much each eligible person might receive from the settlement.