‘I’m feeling fine’ Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres says that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She posted this note to her Facebook page and Twitter account:

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.Love, Ellen”

DeGeneres’ daytime talk show has been at the center of allegations of a toxic work environment. She started this season by apologizing for things “that never should have happened.”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” started its 18th season in Los Angeles with the host on stage for the first time in months after taping from DeGeneres’s home during quarantine. There wasn’t a studio audience but a virtual one, with faces beamed in on monitors put in the audience seats.

Three of the show’s producers exited over the summer amid allegations of a dysfunctional workplace that harbored misbehavior, including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks. In her monologue, DeGeneres dryly joked that her summer was “super-terrific.”

An internal company investigation of work conditions was prompted by a BuzzFeed News report in July based on 36 interviews with ex-staffers, who complained about or said they witnessed improper and unfair treatment. The people making the claims were not identified.