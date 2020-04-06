Imo’s adding garden salad and pizza to menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Imo's is going green this spring. The 56-year-old St. Louis favorite will offer two new delicious items, for a limited time only.

Imo's will have a chicken garden salad. They will add baby spinach to its signature

Lettuce blend topped with grilled chicken breast.

They are also introducing a new pizza, the creamy garlic garden pizza. It is layered with spinach, broccoli, red peppers, red onions, mushrooms and topped with provel cheese.

Right now ll Imo's orders are curbside pick-up.