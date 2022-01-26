Impeachment, new police chief on O’Fallon, Mo council agenda Thursday

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Roughly seven months after the city’s police chief resigned, citing concerns with a new Missouri law that protects Second Amendment constitutional freedoms, O’Fallon, Missouri’s city council is expected to vote on a motion to ratify the appointment of a new chief Thursday night.

John Neske has been the department’s Acting Chief since Philip Dupuis resigned in June. Dupuis said at the time that poorly worded language in the Second Amendment Protection Act removes sovereign immunity and could allow agencies and officers to be sued for good faith justified seizures of firearms.

Roughly 60 police chiefs in Missouri have signed affidavits in court to seek clarification of the law, which federal government court filings have already shown has had an impact on local law enforcement’s ability to work with state and federal authorities. In O’Fallon, for example, police withdrew from an ATF Task Force.

Both St. Louis City and County, along with Jackson County, tried to prevent the law from going into effect, but a judge sided with the state. The lawsuit was appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court, where it’s set to be heard next month.

The City Council is also poised to vote on the potential impeachment of one of its own. Councilwoman Katie Gatewood is accused of interfering with Dupuis, and questioning his decisions. She’s also accused of lying to the Council about the identity of a whistleblower who was giving her information about the police department.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled for 7:30 at the city government building at 100 North Main Street.

Elliott Davis and Emily Manley contributed information for this story