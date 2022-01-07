Incomplete applications slowing delivery of $500 cash assistance for St. Louis residents

ST. LOUIS – More than 1,000 cash cards have been approved for St. Louis City residents as part of the $500 cash assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19.

The city, which partnered with the United Way of Greater St. Louis, is using nearly $5 million in federal COVID-relief funding for the payments.

The United Way says as workers are processing the applications about 25% of the applications are incomplete and require follow-up action.

The United Way says is it taking longer than anticipated to process the applications due to the number of incomplete ones.

The organization says it is boosting its resources to bolster efforts to process applications quickly. Applicants will receive a notification once their eligibility has been determined. People can expect to receive their cash card within 10-15 days after receiving the notification.

More than 10,000 applications were received in just days and the city had to pause the program to review the applications. The program will go to helping 9,300 families.

Applicants are asked to keep an eye on their email inboxes for communication if their application is incomplete and needs additional action.