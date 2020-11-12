Increased demand for COVID-19 testing in St. Louis; how to find a location near you

ST. LOUIS – As the number of COVID-19 cases rising in the area, what are the lines looking like at testing sites.

Bomarito Automotive Skyfox flew over an Affina Healthcare location on Biddle Street Thursday afternoon and found about 27 cars waiting for tests.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard are hosting drive-through COVID testing November 12 to November 14 at the Family Arena.

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox also flew over that site and didn’t find a long line.

Earlier this week, FOX2 reported long lines at Total Access Urgent Cares.

St. Charles County Testing:

You can register in advance by clicking here or calling 877-435-8411. The free tests are open to all Missouri residents.

The testing times are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.