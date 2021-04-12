Increase in St. Louis COVID cases concerns health officials

East Alabama Medical Center nurse Harvard Graham checks fluids for a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Opelika, Ala. Just as in other places across the country, a surge in infections linked to Thanksgiving is now filling up beds at the hospital. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An increase of COVID cases over the past two weeks in St. Louis is concerning to health officials. The number of cases had plateaued in the city. But, the increase in cases matches a national trend reported by the CDC.

The seven-day rolling average of daily cases went from 20 to 28 from March 25 to April 8, 2021. The positivity rate increased from 4% o 5.1 percent over the same time period.

“Locally the rise in cases we are experiencing could be the result of gathering during spring break and Easter observances,” writes Dr. Fredrick Echols.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health recommends social distancing and mask-wearing to help slow the spread of the virus. They want to remind everyone that, “We have come to far to relax now.”

City of St. Louis residents who would like to get vaccinated can register here or call 314-657-1499 if internet access is an issue.

If you previously filled it out and have secured your vaccinations through another agency, you may remove yourself from the list by emailing health@stlouis-mo.gov or calling 314-657-1499.