Increase in St. Louis COVID cases concerns health officials

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

East Alabama Medical Center nurse Harvard Graham checks fluids for a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Opelika, Ala. Just as in other places across the country, a surge in infections linked to Thanksgiving is now filling up beds at the hospital. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An increase of COVID cases over the past two weeks in St. Louis is concerning to health officials. The number of cases had plateaued in the city. But, the increase in cases matches a national trend reported by the CDC.

The seven-day rolling average of daily cases went from 20 to 28 from March 25 to April 8, 2021. The positivity rate increased from 4% o 5.1 percent over the same time period.

“Locally the rise in cases we are experiencing could be the result of gathering during spring break and Easter observances,” writes Dr. Fredrick Echols.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health recommends social distancing and mask-wearing to help slow the spread of the virus. They want to remind everyone that, “We have come to far to relax now.”

City of St. Louis residents who would like to get vaccinated can register here or call 314-657-1499 if internet access is an issue.

If you previously filled it out and have secured your vaccinations through another agency, you may remove yourself from the list by emailing health@stlouis-mo.gov or calling 314-657-1499.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News