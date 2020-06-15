Independence Day Celebrations

Fireworks illuminate the Gateway Arch during the last night of Fair St. Louis in St. Louis on July 7, 2018. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Many events have had to make adjustments during the pandemic and annual July Fourth celebrations are no different. Below is a full list of which celebrations are still going on and possible changes that have been made to them in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Fair St. Louis Instead of hosting in-person events, Fair St. Louis is hosting a virtual celebration. For more information click here.

Webster Groves Community Days Their traditional Independence Day celebration is canceled, but they will host a “reverse parade” where floats will be stationary in residents’ front yards and businesses. People will be able to go see the floats, and they will still be judged with a winner.

Gateway Grizzlies”Drive-In Fireworks Show & Parking Lot Party” Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 Parking lot opens at 1pm, visitors are encouraged to tailgate Fireworks 9:30pm Venue: GCS Credit Union Ballpark For tickets click here

The City of Edwardsville 2020 fireworks Friday, July 3 Venue: Edwardsville High School track Fireworks 9:15pm

Fireworks in Grafton Thursday, July 2 Venue: Grafton Riverfront Fireworks 9:00pm to 11:00pm For more information click here.

Union, MO Fireworks Friday, July 3 Venue: Veterans Memorial Park Open at 5:00pm Fireworks: 9:30pm

Louisiana Chamber of Commerce July 4th Celebration Saturday, July 4

Rescheduled Events:

Heritage & Freedom Fest Sunday, September 6 For more information click here.

Canceled Events:

Lake Saint Louis Ambassadors

St. Charles Fourth of July Parade and Riverfest celebration

Wentzville’s Liberty Fest

Alton Fireworks Spectacular

Twin Oaks 4th of July

2020 St. Charles Riverfest

Kirkwood Freedom Festival

Ellisville Independence Day Festivities

Chesterfield 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Manchester Fourth of July Celebration

Eureka July 4th Celebration