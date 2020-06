EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) - Shouting "Justice for George, Justice for Erik," demonstrators marched in front of El Paso City Hall on Monday, calling for an end to police abuse against minorities.

The protest by the Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR) stemmed from frustration at the murders of George Floyd in Minnesota last month and Erik Salas Sanchez here in 2015. It was also part of a growing trend of solidarity by Hispanics towards an African American community with whom they share many of the same problems, Latino leaders said.