Inflation driving up the cost of fish fry meals this Lenten season

ST. LOUIS — The Lenten season starts in March, and that means many Catholic parishes are gearing up for those fish fries. But many churches are now having to charge a lot more for those meals due to inflation.

St. Cecilia Catholic Parish in South St. Louis has one of the biggest fish fries in the area, but they are having to charge more this year because prices for fish and other items have skyrocketed.

Last year, parishes had to do online orders only due to the pandemic. Now, 2022 has presented another challenge.

Heather Sieve is the business manager for St. Cecilia and says the parish’s Lenten fish fry has always been a way to practice the faith, connect with others, and fundraise – all while enjoying good food. She explains there is now inflation on fish. She says they usually buy around 200 pounds of fish every Friday.

“Like the cost of my cod for a piece of cod is almost double,” Sieve explained. “If we have to pay more, then we’re going to make less. I don’t want people to be unhappy, and we kind of had to revamp our whole ordering system.”

The parish is now having people order meals online ala carte, so they can pick and choose items based on price. Some parishioners say despite the price, they’ll still support the church.

“The prices are a little high but we kinda need to support the people and the kids, the school, and the Parish,” said parishioner Linda Ramírez.

Sieve says even paper products and containers are more expensive and believes it’s all due to staff and supply shortages.

“We want everybody to know it’s not us trying to gouge the prices. It’s definitely us just trying to recoup some of what we’re having to pay extra,” Sieve added.

The first fish fry here for St. Cecilia and other parishes begins March 4.