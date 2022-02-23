Inflation or generosity? Poll says tooth fairy payments going up

The cost of doing business is going up for the Tooth Fairy, according to an annual Delta Dental poll. Photo Courtesy: Getty Images

ST. LOUIS–An annual poll from the nation’s largest dental insurance provider says the “Tooth Fairy” is shelling out a record amount of money these days.

Delta Dental has been tracking annual spending since 1998 and says the average cash gift is now $5.36 per tooth, the highest since polling began and the first average gift was $1.30. Nationally, the figures amount to an overall increase of 66 cents over the previous year.

Regionally, the Midwest is tracking lower than the national average at $4.27, but still with a 61 cent increase over last year. The highest region? The Northeast checks in with an average of $7.36 per tooth.

We asked FOX2 Facebook fans what the Tooth Fairy should leave per tooth and within thirty minutes had more than 400 responses.

My daughter lost her first tooth’s when she was staying in Texas for a visit with her aunt and uncle. Tooth Fairy left a $20. The next tooth was lost at home and she got a dollar. She asked why the difference.. I told her everything is bigger in Texas,” Lee Ellen Harshfield-Flinn responded.

“In my house it was 1 for the first tooth, 2 for the 2nd, but maxed out at 5 bucks a tooth. Sometimes the tooth fairy has been low on funds and had to leave pretty glittery IOUs. Sometimes it takes a lil creativity,” Tanya Staggs-Manninger added.