Injured Webster Groves police officer out of hospital following deadly shootout

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo- A wounded Webster Groves Police officer is out of the hospital following Tuesday night’s deadly officer-involved shooting. St. Louis County police released the update Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the morning, State. Rep. Ron Hicks (R-Dardenne Prairie) spoke about the wounded officer on the floor of the House. He told his colleagues that the officer had been released from the hospital and that some of the officer’s gear helped prevent greater injury.

He also asked for prayers for the officer and his family as well as for a speedy recovery.

The incident started when officials say two Webster Groves police cruisers responded to a call for a stranded driver along I-44 near Elm.

St. Louis County police say the officers attempted to make contact with the person in the vehicle. That person allegedly started firing at the officer. The officer returned fire, both the officer and suspect were struck several times by gunfire.

The 36-year-old officer made a tourniquet for himself to help stop the bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by the other officer.

The person who shot at the officer later died from his injuries at the scene. He has not yet been identified. But, he is a man in his 20’s.