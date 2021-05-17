Inmate dies at Potosi Correctional Center Sunday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – An inmate at Potosi Correctional Center from St. Louis City died Sunday.
Walter Tomich, 75, was pronounced dead at 2:08 a.m.
He was serving three 35-year sentences for two counts of forcible rape, one count of sodomy, and one count of first-degree robbery.
Tomich went to prison in 1976. He was paroled in 1996 and committed a new crime and was sent back to prison to serve the rest of his three 35-year sentences.
He was also serving time for a new 25-year sentence for the crime he committed while on parole.
The correctional center said an autopsy will be performed.