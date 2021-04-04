Inmates riot St. Louis Justice Center, busting windows, throwing objects

ST. LOUIS – Police have controlled a situation with inmates rioting again at the St. Louis Justice Center Sunday night.

The riot broke out around 8:45 p.m. on the 3rd floor.

Police say about 60 inmates busted windows, set fire, and threw things to the ground.

The inmates are screaming out the windows about air, water, and food.

There were no confirmed weapons. There were no officers in danger.

St. Louis Police Department was on the scene helping the Corrections Department.

At about 10:15 p.m., officers were able to clear inmates from the windows and push back the crowd. Another fire started shortly after on the 2nd floor but was put out by fire crews.

This is a developing story. FOX2 will provide more details as they become available.